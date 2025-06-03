Backup for lazy smart engineers.

Encrypted, queryable backups for engineers who value their time and data.
CLI, API and UI interfaces. Clean defaults, easy to deploy. Just install and run.
Your first backup in few seconds.

No setup hassle, no obscure commands, no reason not to protect your data.

$ go install github.com/PlakarKorp/plakar@latest
 
$ plakar at ~/backups backup /etc
backup: created 003affd1, 9.8 MB in 262ms
 
$ plakar at ~/backups restore -to /tmp/
backups 003affd1
restore completed

Browse your backups

With plakar embedded web interface, you can easily browse and manage your backups.

Plakar dashboard
"Plakar has completely transformed our backup strategy. What used to take hours now takes minutes at 30% of the previous cost with more restore points."
John Jean profile picture
John JEAN
CTO Group at Wargan

What's new at Plakar?

Cryptography audit: ✅ passed

Before releasing Plakar, we commissioned a cryptographic review from Jean-Philippe Aumasson, the author of multiple widely-used algorithms and seminal books on cryptography.

New plakar UI available

Introducing the new UI: more responsive, faster, and better structured for large-scale browsing.

Why engineers choose Plakar

Powerful technology designed for engineers who valuereliability, security, and efficiency.

1

Confidence by Design

Backup isn’t a priority, but it’s always on your mind.

In 10 minutes, you have a setup reliable enough to sleep soundly. And if anything goes wrong, you’ll be alerted.

2

Engineered for excellence

Secure by design with end-to-end encryption, Plakar can store massive volumes of data from multiple sources and formats.

Increase your restore points without increasing costs, thanks to Plakar’s unmatched deduplication and compression algorithms.

Searchable

Browse your backups without restoring.

Exo bytes ready

Support massive data with little RAM.

Extensible

Easily add integration for new sources.

Threat Detection

Detect and alert on suspicious activity.

Lock-free

Use one repository for several sources.

Super fast

Backup >1M files in under 3 min.

3

Store everything, anywhere

From cloud to on-prem, from databases to SaaS and object storage, your backups are unified, secure, and ready to restore.

Integrations

Filesystem
Database
SaaS
Objects
...
Kloset
Deduplication
Versioning
Compression
Encryption

Storage Connectors

S3
Local
SFTP
Cloud
...
See it in action

Built on top of the powerful Kloset

Powerful technology designed for developers who value reliability, security, and efficiency.

Tech docs

$ plakar inspect kloset://backup-2023-04-18
• Integrity verified
/ 1,245 files, 26.8 GB, created Apr 18 2023

Kloset schema
This is kloset

Kloset encapsulates each backup into a self-contained, immutable, structured data asset. Like a container that packages an app with everything it needs, Kloset packages data with context, structure, metadata, and integrity.

Self-contained

Everything your data needs travels with it. No external dependencies.

Immutable

Once created, a Kloset never changes, ensuring data integrity and security.

Queryable

Inspect and query snapshots without restoration. Instant access.

Portable

Move your Klosets anywhere. Same structure, everywhere.

Kloset does for data what Docker containers did for compute

Kloset for Data

  • Packages data with all metadata and context
  • Ensures consistent data integrity and structure
  • Portable across different storage systems
  • Standardized format for preservation

Docker for Applications

  • Packages application with all dependencies
  • Ensures consistent execution environment
  • Portable across systems
  • Standardized format for distribution

Community powered, trusted by teams

There must be a way to ensure backups remain accessible 10 or 30 years from now. Built with transparency, tested by the community, and trusted for critical infrastructure.

Open source

Plakar is built by a global community
of engaged developers, SREs, sysadmins and platform engineers.

Write your own plugins, contribute to the codebase, or just help us.

Trusted by great teams

Chosen by teams who can’t afford to lose data or sleep.

Plakar stories

Engineers thought, release notes and data protection last news

Article preview
Technology

Technical deep dive into .ptar: replacing .tgz for petabyte-scale S3 archives

.tgz made sense in 1994, but today we need archiving that supports deduplication, encryption, S3, and zero trust. here’s why we built .ptar.

Julien Mangeard 30 June 2025 5 mins
Article preview
Technology

It doesn't make sense to wrap modern data in a 1979 format, introducing .ptar

.ptar is our own archive format, a self-contained kloset, a container for your data. You end up with a standalone file that provides deduplication, compression, encryption, with all of the fancy features of a kloset store !

Gilles Chehade 27 June 2025 15 mins
Article preview
Technology

Plakar v1.0.2 was released: mostly S3 improvements !

Plakar v1.0.2 adds an automatic security check for new critical releases. It also fixes relative-path resolution when using an agent, plus delivers dramatic S3 performance and memory improvements for faster, more reliable backups.

Gilles Chehade 3 June 2025 4 mins
