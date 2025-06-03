A Plakar team member will contact you shortly to organize the demo.
No setup hassle, no obscure commands, no reason not to protect your data.
With plakar embedded web interface, you can easily browse and manage your backups.
Before releasing Plakar, we commissioned a cryptographic review from Jean-Philippe Aumasson, the author of multiple widely-used algorithms and seminal books on cryptography.Read the report
Introducing the new UI: more responsive, faster, and better structured for large-scale browsing.Visit demo
Powerful technology designed for engineers who value
reliability, security, and efficiency.
Backup isn’t a priority, but it’s always on your mind.
In 10 minutes, you have a setup reliable enough to sleep soundly. And if anything goes wrong, you’ll be alerted.
Secure by design with end-to-end encryption, Plakar can store massive volumes of data from multiple sources and formats.
Increase your restore points without increasing costs, thanks to Plakar’s unmatched deduplication and compression algorithms.
Browse your backups without restoring.
Support massive data with little RAM.
Easily add integration for new sources.
Detect and alert on suspicious activity.
Use one repository for several sources.
Backup >1M files in under 3 min.
From cloud to on-prem, from databases to SaaS and object storage, your backups are unified, secure, and ready to restore.
$ plakar inspect kloset://backup-2023-04-18
• Integrity verified
/ 1,245 files, 26.8 GB, created Apr 18 2023
Kloset encapsulates each backup into a self-contained, immutable, structured data asset. Like a container that packages an app with everything it needs, Kloset packages data with context, structure, metadata, and integrity.
Everything your data needs travels with it. No external dependencies.
Once created, a Kloset never changes, ensuring data integrity and security.
Inspect and query snapshots without restoration. Instant access.
Move your Klosets anywhere. Same structure, everywhere.
There must be a way to ensure backups remain accessible 10 or 30 years from now. Built with transparency, tested by the community, and trusted for critical infrastructure.
Plakar is built by a global community
of engaged developers, SREs, sysadmins and platform engineers.
Write your own plugins, contribute to the codebase, or just help us.
Chosen by teams who can’t afford to lose data or sleep.
Engineers thought, release notes and data protection last news
.tgz made sense in 1994, but today we need archiving that supports deduplication, encryption, S3, and zero trust. here’s why we built .ptar.
.ptar is our own archive format, a self-contained kloset, a container for your data. You end up with a standalone file that provides deduplication, compression, encryption, with all of the fancy features of a kloset store !
Plakar v1.0.2 adds an automatic security check for new critical releases. It also fixes relative-path resolution when using an agent, plus delivers dramatic S3 performance and memory improvements for faster, more reliable backups.